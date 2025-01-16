Watch CBS News

Possible setback in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Israel says they're delaying approval of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, saying Hamas is looking for further concessions. It would have been a six week pause in fighting set to begin this weekend. CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook reports.
