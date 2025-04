Photojournalist captures the impacts of climate change This Earth Day we're looking at the impact of natural disasters on our landscape. According to NOAA'S National Centers for Environmental Information, in 2024 The US experienced 27 weather and climate related disasters that caused $1 billion in damage. Getty Images News Photojournalist, Justin Sullivan, details the jaw dropping photos he has taken of natural disasters, and how the paint the picture of the damage being done by climate change