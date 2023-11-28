Watch CBS News

Oil and tar balls found in New Jersey

Oil and tar balls have been found off the coast of Long Branch and on Monmouth Beach in New Jersey. If you find one, note the size and location, take a picture and call the New Jersey DEP hotline at 1-877-WARN-DEP.
