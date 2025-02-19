Officer shot by repeat offender raises questions about recidivism A police officer shot in the line of duty on the Lower East Side yesterday is now recovering. This all happened while he was serving a warrant to a suspect already on parole for previous crimes. Police commissioner Jessica Tisch raised concerns about the ongoing issue of recidivism in a press conference yesterday. CBS NEWS Law Enforcement Contributor Richard Esposito explains the law and what needs to be done to stop the ongoing issue of recidivism.