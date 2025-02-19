Watch CBS News

Officer shot by repeat offender raises questions about recidivism

A police officer shot in the line of duty on the Lower East Side yesterday is now recovering. This all happened while he was serving a warrant to a suspect already on parole for previous crimes. Police commissioner Jessica Tisch raised concerns about the ongoing issue of recidivism in a press conference yesterday. CBS NEWS Law Enforcement Contributor Richard Esposito explains the law and what needs to be done to stop the ongoing issue of recidivism.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.