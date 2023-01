New York lawmakers have rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick for chief judge. His nomination provoked intense backlash from progressives. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.

NYS Senate panel rejects Gov. Hochul's top judge pick New York lawmakers have rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick for chief judge. His nomination provoked intense backlash from progressives. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On