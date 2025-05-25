Watch CBS News

NYPD looking for driver who struck and killed woman in Brooklyn

Police say a maroon Chevy hit the victim's car from behind, and when she got out to approach the vehicle she was run over and dragged. CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.