NYPD commissioner, GOAL to protest NYC Pride March over uniform disagreement Ahead of one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world, New York City's top cop is upping the ante in her disagreement with organizers of the NYC Pride March. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says she's going to protest Sunday's March over a policy she feels discriminates against LGBTQ+ officers. CBS News New York's Derick Waller reports.