NYC street renamed for Jimi Hendrix

The sign stands outside of Electric Lady Studios, which was opened by Hendrix in 1970 shortly before his unexpected death. It was the only artist-owned recording studio in existence at the time. CBS New York's Nick Caloway reports.
