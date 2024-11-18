Watch CBS News

NYC stabbing spree leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A 51-year-old suspect was taken into custody following the rampage, which left two men dead and a woman badly injured in Manhattan on Monday morning. CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner and Jennifer Bisram have the latest.
