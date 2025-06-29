Watch CBS News

NYC Rent Guidelines Board to vote Monday on increases for rent-stabilized apartments

The board is considering increases between 3.75% and 7.75% for two-year leases, and 1.75% to 4.75% for one-year leases. CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner reports.
