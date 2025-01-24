Watch CBS News

NYC marks 50 years since Fraunces Tavern bombing

Victims' families and NYPD officers who responded to the FALN terrorist bombing at the historic Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan will gather Friday to remember the day and to call for justice. CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge has the story.
