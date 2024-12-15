Watch CBS News

NYC holiday tourism is surging, but so are prices

Demand is surging with nearly 65 million visitors expected to visit the Big Apple this year, according to the city's tourism office. That's just shy of 2019 levels. CBS News New York's Derick Waller has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.