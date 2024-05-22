Watch CBS News

NYC begins evicting migrants from shelter system

The evictions are part of a new policy the city crafted with the Legal Aid Society and homeless advocates that allows migrants to claim a shelter bed for only 30 or 60 days. CBS New York's Marcia Kramer reports.
