Watch CBS News

NewTrition City: Dining al fresco

Sometimes ambiance is just as important as the food when dining out. Eating outdoors is what it's all about in NYC as soon as the weather gets nice! Gaby shows you where you can get healthy eats, with a view!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.