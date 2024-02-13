Watch CBS News

New Yorkers make the best of the snowy weather

While getting around wasn't easy, New Yorkers tried to make the best of the snowy weather Tuesday. Many took the opportunity to get outdoors. CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/49ePL2d
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.