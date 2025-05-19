Watch CBS News

New York mom promotes flu shots after unvaccinated daughter's death

Allissa Kanowitz of Scarsdale holds onto memories of her daughter, Amanda, who was 4 years old when she died from the flu. CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.