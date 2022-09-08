Watch CBS News

New York lifts mask mandate on public transit

If you're heading to school or work on an MTA bus, train or subway Thursday, you can leave your mask at home. CBS2's Dick Brennan has details on Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement and how commuters are reacting.
