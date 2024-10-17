Watch CBS News

New York Comic Con returns to NYC's Javits Center

It's not Halloween yet, but New Yorkers may have spotted folks in elaborate costumes walking around the city Thursday. Cosplays came out as New York Comic Con returned to the Javits Center. CBS News New York's Allen Devlin takes us inside.
