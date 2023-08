Nearly 200 new violations found at condemned Plainfield apartment complex CBS New York has learned that the state of New Jersey found 178 new violations Friday at a Plainfield apartment complex where the city has said the living conditions are unsafe. That's in addition to the more than 230 violations the state had already found at two buildings on the property. CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas obtained the reports Tuesday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3qB6b3V