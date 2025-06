N.Y. program for children injured at birth by medical malpractice gets more funding It's a win for children injured at birth by medical malpractice in New York. Earlier this year, the state set aside just $52 million for a critical program — far short of what it needs to stay afloat. But after CBS News New York investigator Mahsa Saeidi pressed state leaders, the funding quadrupled. Still, families who rely on the program remain on edge.