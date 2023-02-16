Watch CBS News

Mushroom farm growing inside Standard Hotel

You've heard of farm to table, but what if you could eat at a restaurant while looking right at the farm? It's not easy to do in a place like New York City, but Zinnia Maldonado takes us to a hotel doing just that.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.