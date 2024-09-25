Watch CBS News

MTA votes in favor of $68.5 billion capital plan

The MTA board just voted in favor of their proposed $68.5 billion capital plan​ which they say will keep the transit system from falling into disrepair following the pause in congestion pricing​. CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook reports.
