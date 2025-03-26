Watch CBS News

MTA fighting for federal funding

Gov. Kathy Hochul is in a battle with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, as the MTA board is set to vote on a key contract to extend the Second Ave. Subway into East Harlem. CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge has the latest.
