Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's first game worn jerseys to be auctioned It's a big moment for collectors! Sotheby’s New York are set to auction off Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s first game-worn NBA jerseys. The rare rookie pieces are estimated to collectively make over $20 million. Brahm Wachter, Senior Vice President and Head of Modern Collectables at Sotheby's, talks about how rare these jerseys are.