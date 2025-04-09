Watch CBS News

Mets honor St. John's men's basketball team

The St. John's men's basketball team took their talents to Citi Field on Wednesday, where they were honored by the Mets. CBS News New York's Otis Livingston shows us the big New York sports party in Queens.
