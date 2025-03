Mahmoud Khalil's case should be moved to New Jersey, judge rules Mahmoud Khalil, a 30-year-old green card holder who is married to a U.S. citizen, was arrested on March 8 at his apartment at Columbia University and was taken to a detention center in New Jersey and ultimately transferred to Louisiana, where he is being held as he challenges the government's move to deport him. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer reports.