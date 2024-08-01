Watch CBS News

Lower Manhattan shooting injures 2 NYPD sergeants

Two NYPD sergeants are recovering after getting shot on the Lower East Side Thursday afternoon. Both are expected to be OK, and a suspect is in custody. CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis and Ali Bauman report.
