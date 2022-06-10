Watch CBS News

Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail opens

Manhattan has its popular High Line, and now Long Island has the North Shore Rail Trail, which just opened Friday. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it repurposes an abandoned old railroad line into a thriving recreational trail.
