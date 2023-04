Long Island Military Dad Surprises Daughter During School Trip To Washington, D.C. United States Air Force Tech Sergeant Anthony Legotti surprised his daughter Savannah during her school's trip to Washington, D.C. Savannah is a Junior at Longwood Junior High School. Sergeant Legotti has been overseas serving as a combat arms instructor for pararescue. He's also a military police officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, and serves as a Suffolk County Police Officer.