Watch CBS News

Liberty reign supreme, capture WNBA title

It took six tries in the Finals for the Liberty to get their first championship, but on Sunday night they finally got it done, defeating the Lynx 67-62 in Game 5. CBS News New York's Steve Overmyer and Shosh Bedrosian have the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.