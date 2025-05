Knicks look to tie series in Eastern Conference finals An intense game one of the Eastern Conference Finals saw the Knicks fall to the Indiana Pacers in overtime. The Knicks seemed to have the game in hand with just minutes to play before Indiana forced them into overtime. But the Knicks have a chance to tie the series, so what do they need to be doing differently? Host of The Morning Buzz on CBS Sports HQ, Brandon Baylor, previews game 2.