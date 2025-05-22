Watch CBS News

Kid Cudi expected to take the stand in Diddy trial

Kid Cudi is expected to testify about his time dating Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook reports.
