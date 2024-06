Julianne Hough, Utkarsh Ambudkar to host Tony Awards pre-show Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and "Ghosts" star Utkarsh Ambudkar will host "The Tony Awards: Act One" on June 16. The live pre-show streams free on Pluto TV from 6:30-8 p.m., followed by the Tony Awards on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.