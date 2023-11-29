Watch CBS News

Jennifer McLogan reflects on the LIRR massacre

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan was the first reporter on the scene after Colin Ferguson opened fire on an LIRR train. She worked with our own Carolyn Gusoff on a documentary about the tragic event that took place almost 30 years ago.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.