Jane's Walk bringing communities together across NYC

Jane's Walk is a movement of free, citizen-led walking conversations inspired by Jane Jacobs, a writer and activist who championed a community-based approach to city-building. The festival encourages people to share stories about their neighborhoods, discover unseen aspects of their communities, and use the art of walking as a way to connect with their neighbors. Interim President of the Municipal Art Society of New York, Keri Butler, describes the walk and explains why it is a great way to build on the community.
