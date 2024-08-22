Watch CBS News

Injured Canada goose rescued by Queens neighbors

A wild goose chase in Queens brought some neighbors together for a rescue mission. It started when an injured Canada goose was spotted in the middle of the road. The neighbors reached out to CBS News New York's Elle McLogan, who covers Queens.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.