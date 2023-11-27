Watch CBS News

How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

Cyber Monday is in full swing and a recent CNET report found more than $74 billion worth of packages could be left on consumers' doorsteps this season. CNET Senior Editor Nick Wolny shares tips for protecting your online purchases.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.