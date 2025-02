How an NYC councilman wants to prevent used needle litter For nearly a year, CBS News New York has been following the issue of used syringes and needles littering a park in the South Bronx. Residents say they've been trying to keep St. Mary's Park clean for decades, but it's not the only park with this problem. CBS News New York's Erica Lunsford spoke to city leaders who are stepping in to join the fight.