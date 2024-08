Groom-to-be, cousin killed by wrong-way driver on Henry Hudson Parkway 1 day before wedding A family was supposed to be celebrating at a wedding Sunday, but instead, they held a vigil for the groom-to-be and his cousin after they were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway early Saturday morning. CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to their heartbroken loved ones.