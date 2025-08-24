GOP Rep. Mike Lawler says U.S. needs "ban mid-decade redistricting" As Texas passed a mid-decade redistricting bill to find five more seats for Republicans and California Gov. Gavin Newsom countered with his own redistricting plan, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Democrats in her state will look at similar measures. Despite President Trump pushing for the Texas redistricting and in other GOP-led states, Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, whose district elected him but also voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris, said he thinks gerrymandering is "fundamentally wrong" and says the U.S. needs to "ban mid-decade redistricting."