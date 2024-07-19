Watch CBS News

Global IT outage impacts NYC area airports

Some of the biggest impacts from Friday's global IT outage were at airports. Frustrated passengers at LaGuardia, Newark and JFK were left waiting for hours from delays and cancellations. CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff and Christine Sloan report.
