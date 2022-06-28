Watch CBS News

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. CBS2's Jessica Moore has gut-wrenching testimony from inside the courtroom and what Maxwell said to her victims.
