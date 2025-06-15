Watch CBS News

Full interview with GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli | The Point 6.15.25

Jack Ciattarelli beat four other Republicans for the GOP's nomination in the New Jersey governor's race. He's now facing Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic nominee.
