Former New York Rep. Nita Lowey dead at 87

In a statement, Lowey's family said she died Saturday at her home in Harrison after battling metastatic breast cancer. Lowey was elected to Congress in 1988 and served until she retired in 2020. CBS News New York's Allen Devlin reports.
