Food assistance programs to end November 1 Nearly 42 million Americans are at risk of losing food assistance such as WIC and SNAP. Beginning November 1St, The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to run out of funding due to the government shutdown. Now Governors and Attorneys Generals from 25 states, including here in New York, are suing to stop the White House from ending snap benefits. Liz Pancotti, Managing Director of Policy and Advocacy at Groundwork Collaborative, explains how families can find other forms of assistance in these difficult times.