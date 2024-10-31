Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Warm and spooky on Halloween

CBS News New York's Vanessa Murdock says temperatures on Thursday could reach 80 and conditions should be perfect for trick-or-treaters at night. She adds needed rain will move into the area into Friday morning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.