FDNY UFA holds annual Christmas shopping spree

Families of fallen FDNY firefighters rode with Santa to FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Sunday, and they had the famous store to themselves as they stocked up on holiday toys. CBS News New York's Jessica Moore reports.
