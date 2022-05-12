Watch CBS News

FDNY trains for hurricane response on Fire Island

The FDNY descended on Fire Island on Thursday. The Suffolk County barrier island is not in the city, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, the island was transformed into a training ground to make everyone safer the next time a hurricane hits.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.