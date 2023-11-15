Watch CBS News

Fake UL stickers pose dangerous risk for FDNY

New York City requires lithium-ion batteries to be certified and labeled as such, but CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas is finding that some people are already trying to skirt that law. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3QENm99
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.