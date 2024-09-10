Watch CBS News

Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport

A federal investigation is underway after two planes collided on the tarmac in Atlanta on Tuesday. CBS News New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas has been digging into aviation safety and close calls. He has details on what happened.
